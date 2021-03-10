Phi Theta Kappa Selects TCC President as 2021 Paragon President

Phi?Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honors society for community and technical colleges, named Tacoma Community College (TCC) President Ivan L. Harrell, II, Ph.D., as a 2021 Paragon President.?The award recognizes new college presidents for their outstanding support of student success. Harrell’s award letter referenced?his?efforts to support student leaders during the pandemic.???

“This year you worked to mentor and develop student leaders in completely unfamiliar circumstances,”?read the award letter.?“Racial and political unrest and a global pandemic made 2020 the most challenging year in recent history—one that you have worked exceptionally hard to overcome. Your PTK students are so grateful, and it’s not just them. Your nomination provided examples of how you support success for all students—even amid a global pandemic.”????

Harrell said he was “truly humbled and honored.”

“I am most proud of our students,” he said. “To stay with their goals and to continue their college education during a time of great uncertainty is absolutely an achievement on their end.”

The Paragon President Award will be presented at the online?Catalyst Conference?in April.??