Lions Club Drive-Thru Crab Feed Huge Success

Submitted by Dave O’Keeffe, Lions Club President.

Many thanks to the 126 persons who ordered a seven course crab dinner, our sponsor, Heritage Bank and others who made donations at our Crab Feed on Feb. 28.

The $5,300 raised will support the many causes and community projects our club engages in throughout the year:

Donations to: Camp Leo for diabetic kids, MultiCare Childhood Cancer Center, Nourish Food Bank, Caring for Kids, Springbrook Connections, and local parks.

Service Projects: Adopt-a-Street; Sight and hearing testing for Lakewood students; collecting/recycling glasses and providing free glasses for the disadvantaged; Adopt-a-Street and Veterans Memorial clean-up; assisting at Caring for Kids events; environmental clean-up; Springbrook Thanksgiving dinner, summer program, Christmas gifts, and Easter Bag giveaway; Math Relay and Scholarships.

We share a core belief with other Lakewood service organizations that “community is what we make it”. Even though Club activities have been limited due to COVID 19, we remain active in the community and connected with fellow club members through zoom meetings. If you are looking for a fun, hardworking and friendly group to join, email daveok2000@yahoo.com to find out how to participate in an upcoming project or meeting.