Improvements coming to 31st Avenue Southwest/SR 161 overpass in Puyallup

PUYALLUP – Work to add additional lanes and capacity at a busy interchange in Puyallup begins this month.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin work Monday, March 15, paving and restriping the eastbound State Route 512 exit to SR 161/31st Avenue Southwest. Once a new signal is installed, a second right turn lane will open. The ramp currently has one right turn lane.

Crews will also restripe the 31st Avenue Southwest overpass to extend the right turn lane to westbound SR 512, allowing additional vehicles to use the turn lane.

What to expect during construction

Travelers will see overnight lane and ramp closures during the following hours:

31st Avenue Southwest/SR 161

Weeknights Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day, and Friday from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 512 exit to SR 161

Weeknights Monday through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each following day, and Friday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work.

This project is implementing some of the short term improvement strategies identified in the SR 161 – 31st Avenue SW Corridor Study, conducted by the city of Puyallup and WSDOT. The study used a Practical Solutions approach to help identify ways to reduce congestion and improve traffic operations at this interchange.

Updated construction information for this project is available on Pierce and Thurston County travel planner. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.