Affordable Housing Ground Breaking in Lakewood March 11

Twenty seven-year-old nonprofit organization Homeownership Center Northwest (HCNW) commemorates its partnership with the City of Lakewood with the groundbreaking ceremony of two new homes on Thursday, March 11 at 4:30pm (PST). The ceremony marks the first of many projected developments that will provide affordable housing opportunities throughout Lakewood.

Many of those who were instrumental in the project will attend the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, including Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson, Housing Manager Jeff Gumm, City Manager John Caulfield, and several council members. Representing HCNW will be Director of Government and Community Relations Dolly Small and members from the HCNW Board of Directors and staff.

“Affordable housing is important to all residents and communities,” comments HCNW Executive Director David Puszczewicz. “Stable housing offers benefits for increased family stability, improved education opportunities and career advancement, better overall health, and reduced risks of homelessness.”

The Marigold Cottages

The two single-story homes, located at 9006 and 9010 Washington Boulevard Southwest, demonstrate that affordable homes can be unique, efficient, and on-trend. The homes also meet the high Environment Development Standards required by the city of Lakewood. They include several sustainability features, including WaterSense certified toilets and bathroom sinks that reduce water consumption, ultimately reducing monthly expenses. They also feature energy efficient lighting, Energy Star appliances and HVAC systems.

“Safe, fully functional, affordable housing is a key factor in a community’s vitality, diversity, equity and continued economic stabilization and growth. HCNW will continue to partner with Lakewood in its efforts to achieve affordable and attainable homeownership options for LMI individuals and families,” says Puszczewicz.

About HCNW

Homeownership Center Northwest is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in Tacoma, Washington in 1993. The housing development organization works to expand homeownership options by building new and rehabilitating existing homes and offering these homes for purchase to low-income and moderate-income individuals and families, veterans and seniors. Over the past three decades, HCNW has created over 215 affordable homes throughout Pierce County. HCNW also provides financial education, counseling to first-time homebuyer clients, and assistance in creating strong credit profiles, among their many services. Contact: Dolly Small 253.627.6560 Dolly@hcthomes.org www.hcthomes.org