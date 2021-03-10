The Suburban Times

70 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Mar. 9

On March 9, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 157.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths.

  • A woman in her 70s from Tacoma
  • A woman in her 90s from Puyallup.

Our totals are 37,049 cases and 476 deaths.

