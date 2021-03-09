Track installation continues in three locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link route

Crews continue to install track in three locations along the route: Martin Luther King Jr. Way between 6th Avenue and S. 10th Street, the Division Avenue and MLK Jr. Way intersection, and Commerce Street between I-705 and the crosswalk north of the Theater District Station.

This week crews are paving on MLK Jr. Way between 6th Ave. and S. 10th St. Crews will pull rail into place on Commerce St. on Friday, March 12 at 5:30 a.m. In addition, the contractor continues to install the concrete pad for the traction power substation on N. 2nd St. as well as more Link power poles along the route.

While construction continues at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Division Avenue, access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Kaiser Permanente, please follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. or MLK Jr. Way north to S. 3rd St. To access Jackson Hall, follow MLK Jr. Way south from Division Ave. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

Looking ahead, crews plan to install signals, lighting and foundations for signal poles at intersections along Martin Luther King Jr. Way, starting at S. 17th Street next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 2nd Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of March 8

Where

Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure.

N. 2nd Street from I Street to the alley – northbound lane closure.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to J St – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to 6th Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.