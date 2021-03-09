Three Saturday programs in March highlight history of women in pre-Civil War Pacific Northwest

Submitted by Walter Neary.

The lives of 19th Century women in the Pacific Northwest will be celebrated in March as Historic Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood marks Women’s History Month with three online programs.

Much of the recorded history of the period focuses on men; so the museum is looking forward to our first-ever series of programs that focus on what’s known about women of the pre-Civil War period in our area.

The programs at 3pm on three consecutive Saturdays, March 13, 20 and 27, will focus on:

The role of the laundress at military posts such as Fort Steilacoom. These were the only female employees of a military post at the time. Learn more and get tickets here.

such as Fort Steilacoom. These were the only female employees of a military post at the time. Learn more and get tickets here. The day-to-day lives of women. Learn more and get tickets here.

Learn more and get tickets here. The lives of women who could be found in Pierce County in the 1850s and 1860s. Learn more and get tickets here.

Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood played a significant role in the settling of Washington Territory. Beginning with its establishment in 1849 and ending with its closure in 1868, Fort Steilacoom served as a beacon of American power and promise, promoting the migration of settlers to Washington Territory and securing U.S. interests in the region.

The mission of the nonprofit Historic Fort Steilacoom Association is to share and preserve the first U.S. Army post in Puget Sound. The four surviving buildings are currently closed to tours, but reopening is expected this spring.

For questions or more information, visit www.historicfortsteilacoom.org.

Historic Fort Steilacoom is located on the grounds of Western State Hospital at 9601 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, 98498.