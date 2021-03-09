Ribbon Cutting for new Crisis Recovery Center

Members of Pierce County are invited to the March 12 Ribbon Cutting on the new Pierce County Crisis Recovery Center located at 1420 – 112th street East in Tacoma.

This new crisis care facility will support those in our community with behavioral health issues. The CRC will be operated by RI International.



Join Pierce County virtually on Friday, March 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Due to COVID considerations the ceremony will not be open to the public but will be streamed live at www.piercecountywa.gov/crc