Promising Futures: Idlewild fifth grader Mcguin Moore

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Idlewild Elementary School fifth grader Mcguin “Mac” Moore.

He started at Idlewild as a kindergartner and has loved his time at the school. In particular, he enjoys the challenges offered by the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. His favorite subject is science, especially astronomy. He wants to be an astrophysicist for his career.

“I have always found it interesting to look at the stars and figure out what they look like and what they would look like when you’re up close,” he said. “Someday, I want to send something into a black hole to see what happens in there.”

Mac plays baseball and soccer and is looking forward to being able to play both in middle school next year. Sports are a chance for him to put his competitive edge to the test, but he also enjoys the comradery they provide.

“I love the involvement with everybody and meeting new kids when they join the team,” he said. “I also love to see the involvement of parents and how much they support our teams and their kids.”