54 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Mar. 8

On March 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 168.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.
We confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 80s from the Lake Tapps/Sumner area.
On March 5 we confirmed 101 new cases. On March 6 we confirmed 102 new cases.
Our totals are 36,979 cases and 474 deaths.
