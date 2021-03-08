Pierce County Library System’s Board discusses technology plan and other issues

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the Library’s technology plan, diversity, equity and inclusion work, recruitment for a new trustee, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, March 10, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 977 6052 7787, passcode: 106659

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser or an app: zoom.us/j/97760527787?pwd=T1VGT0ZvbEhhRWVmSXdOTEFwQndrQT09

Technology plan: Library Information Technology Director Stephanie Ratko will give an overview of the Library System’s five-year technology plan. The Library is midway through implementing the five-year plan (2019-2023), which identifies overall technology goals, activities and projects. Staff changed activities in 2021 to respond to serving communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, with items such as UV light boxes to clean laptops and mice and plans to bolster Wi-Fi access outside of the buildings. Pierce County Library is the primary place for some individuals to access technology such as computers, Wi-Fi and printers. The plan focuses on providing Pierce County residents access to modern technology.

Equity, diversity and inclusion work. The Board will continue its review and discussion of the Library’s work to advance its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. In recent weeks, the Library selected HenderWorks Consulting to help the Library develop a strategic action plan and equity, diversity and inclusion framework. The consulting firm will also help the Library continue its work to build an inclusive and diverse culture, operations and services.

Trustee recruitment. This spring, the Library will begin recruiting to fill a planned vacancy on its Board of Trustees. At the March board meeting, trustees will review plans to recruit a new trustee to join the board this summer.Trustees shape and guide library service throughout unincorporated Pierce County and 15 cities and towns annexed to the Library System. The Board of Trustees directs the Library System’s commitment to invest the public’s funds thoughtfully in highly valued library services, which the public selected as their top priorities. Five Pierce County residents serve on the volunteer board. Trustees must live in the Library’s service area.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm