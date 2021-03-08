Legacy of the Puget Sound Treaty War – a Panel Discussion

On March 11, Fort Nisqually will hold a virtual panel discussion with local tribal representatives to discuss the legacy of the Puget Sound Treaty War.

The Puget Sound Treaty War (1855-1856) was an armed conflict between soldiers of the regular U.S. Army, Washington Territorial volunteers and tribes involved in the Medicine Creek Treaty. The treaty, the first of several consecutive treaties negotiated by Governor Isaac Stevens in quick succession, sought the relocation of local tribes to reservations in exchange for cash payments and the preservation of hunting and fishing rights. The treaty became a catalyst for the conflict.

The Treaty War remains central to Puget Sound history. This free program brings together a panel of historians to discuss the experiences and effects of these events. With representatives from Nisqually, Puyallup, Squaxin Island and Muckleshoot Tribes, as well as Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, the panel offers a new dialogue among diverse communities impacted by the War and its aftermath. Panelists include:

Brandon Reynon, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, Puyallup Tribe

Jerry Eckrom, Historian, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum

Margaret Henry, Oral Historian, Squaxin Island Tribe

Nettsie Bullchild Nisqually Tribe Archives/THPO Director

Warren KingGeorge, Historian, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The event will be moderated by Jennifer Ott, Assistant Director at HistoryLink.org

Tickets for the panel discussion are FREE and can be found online at www.fortnisqually.org.