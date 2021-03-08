Housing Action Plan Briefing to University Place City Council

At the Council Meeting this past Monday, March 1, staff and the City’s consultants provided a presentation on the progress of the Housing Action Plan (HAP), and introduced the City Council to an example of proposed actions and next steps. To view the presentation, visit the City’s YouTube channel and view the March 1, 2021 LiveStreamed Council Meeting. The Housing Action Plan briefing begins at 40 minutes into the meeting.

What is the Housing Action Plan? During the 2019 State Legislative Session the Washington State Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) received $5 million to provide grant funds to local governments for activities to increase residential building capacity, streamline development, or develop a Housing Action Plan (HAP). The City of University Place applied for and received a no match grant to develop a Housing Action Plan. As required by the State legislation, the HAP project will focus on possible future actions that would “…encourage construction of additional affordable and market rate housing in a greater variety of housing types”.

The HAP process itself will not result in any Comprehensive Plan Policy or development regulation changes. However, the project will provide information, recommendations, and possible actions that the City can consider taking in the future to provide much needed housing. The deadline for adoption of the HAP is June 30, 2021. However, the City plans to have the HAP ready for adoption no later than May 31, 2021.

Read more information in the Housing Action Plan Update article and the Housing Action Plan webpage, where a copy of the Draft HAP is available for public. Questions? Contact David Swindale, Planning & Development Services Director, 253.460.2519.