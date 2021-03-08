“Far-Reaching Fragrance:” Art by Patsy Surh O’Connell

You can enjoy Patsy Surh O’Connell’s watercolors and other paintings without knowing anything about her. But this exhibit rewards viewers with a deeper connection, providing a glimpse into the way Surh O’Connell infuses her work with meaning drawn from her personal history and the multiple cultures, continents and countries she has inhabited.

Surh O’Connell recently did a video interview with TCC Gallery Coordinator Dr. Jennifer Olson. The interview is posted with the exhibit, and provides insight into the artist’s life, motifs, and techniques.

The works and artist interview that comprise the “Far-Reaching Fragrance” exhibit invite you to deepen your acquaintance with a local artist who has spent decades transforming her experience into art, from the time she arrived in America as a young immigrant to her founding of Tacoma’s Asia-Pacific Cultural Center and beyond.

“Far-Reaching Fragrance” is online through March 19. It will also be displayed in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College at a later date.