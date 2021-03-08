CPSD Staff Spotlight: Harrison Prep librarian Kina Reandeau

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Harrison Preparatory School librarian Kina Reandeau. She is in her ninth year working at the school.

Originally a Spanish teacher at Harrison Prep, she took a four-year hiatus from teaching after having a child. Another staff member reached out to her to ask if she’d be interested in coming back to Harrison Prep as the school’s librarian.

Kina was intrigued and earned her library endorsement. She is currently in her third year running the library. “It was a little bit of a steep learning curve at first,” she said. “A lot of it was figuring out what you want your library program to be for your student community.”

She has enjoyed being able to help students connect with books that relate to their own personal experiences and helping them explore potential careers through interactive programs.