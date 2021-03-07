Strozier seeks to retain appointed Tacoma School Board position

Tacoma, WA – On March 4, Korey Strozier, current Tacoma School Board Director Position 3, announced his campaign to retain his seat on the board. Strozier was appointed in November of 2020 and has spent his first five months on the board working with his colleagues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on our schools and children.

Strozier attended Tacoma Public Schools, graduating from Lincoln High School in 2007. From there he went on to attend and graduate from Pierce College, Central Washington University & City University. Strozier has dedicated his career to supporting youth and encouraging academic success as a Graduation Specialist, Athletic Director, College Prep Advisor and Case Manager. He is currently a Program Manager with King County, overseeing their Vocational Rehabilitation program for youth ages 16-21.

Strozier was appointed to Position 3, after Scott Heinz resigned in 2020. In his first few months on the School Board, Strozier has helped to lead the School District through the extremely difficult decisions surrounding Covid-19. He has brought a voice to our disenfranchised students and ensured that equity and a quality education for all have remained at the forefront of every discussion. For his remaining months in office, and after election, Strozier will continue to push to close the access, opportunity, and achievement gaps, especially as we return to in person learning post-COVID-19.

“I am looking forward to continuing the work my colleagues and I started since I was appointed in November.” Strozier said. “Our community and our students are going through a really challenging time and there is a lot more work to be done to ensure equity, transparency and safety are at the forefront of our decisions as we begin to move children and teachers back into our classrooms.”

Strozier lives in Tacoma with his wife, an Office Coordinator for Tacoma Public Schools, and his two daughters.

To learn more visit: www.koreystrozier.com/