Kid Life 196_; Dad’s Mad and Throw Rugs

Submitted by John L. Lincicome.

Ma loved throw rugs. Somehow they spoke to who she was in the time long before I knew her as my mother. She loved doily’s, too. White lacey ones. Under every lamp and ashtray and doo-dah they lived throughout the house that was home in Lake City when I was a kid. As time did it’s magic and I became full grown I gravitated towards throw rugs too. But no doily’s, eh? A fella has to have some boundaries…

It was a good day, this day. My twin grandson’s turned the page on a calendar that I presume lives in their home, to a new day. The day after their birthday. I thought of them since the clock struck midnight the night before. Time is beautiful and cruel at the same time.

Anyway…

This evening, after dinner, I was pickin’ up the dishes and totin’ ‘em to the sink. In front of the sink is a “throw rug”, one of many that lives here beneath our feets. Yes feets. The rug bunched up under me and threatened to trip me. It was one of those nothin’ things, eh? Yes, but for some stupid reason it triggered somethin’ within me. A remember. A time from long ago, a time when…

The old man, dad, would show up after a day at work and/or an evenin’ at the club. He’d come home all drunk and nasty and stuff, lookin’ for a fuss. In his tipsy a throw rug in the house would throw him off his stride and he’d let out a holler as he stumbled to get right.

“Why do you have these God D… throw rugs all over the place?” He’d shout. He said it more like a declaration and less like a statement or question. No one answered. No…

Ma just kept quiet. Seems she learned over the years that to fuss and fight with him over most things was fruitless. On my end the loud of dad’s mad always conjured up ugly think, and struck me in a place where fear lived.

“I hate these God D…. things” he’d say as he struggled to pick the one he tripped over up, and then throw it somewhere. Sometimes out the front door, sometimes out the back door, sometimes on the kitchen table, sometimes on the coffee table in front of the couch where ma spent much of her time. Sometimes he attempted to use it as a weapon to give rise to all sorts of ugly. Those moments never ended well when I stuck around long enough to see the end, other times I ran off and never saw the outcome. A drunk and angry dad man can be something to fear for a wife or a kid or any another no one that’s around at the time.

Thoughts I’m penning just now were borne of the moment when I tripped over the rug in front of the kitchen sink this evening as I was bringin’ the dirty dishes to the sink. As I stumbled there was a beat, a moment when I gasped for breath. Not because I was fallin’, but because I was rememberin’. I grabbed the counter in front of the sink and found my balance.

Kendra, my gal, was a few feet behind me. I turned around with a mad that wasn’t mine, glared at her for an ugly instant, but stopped the words before they came out of my mouth.

Why is it some stuff just never goes away to where ever ugly stuff in the past is supposed to go? I don’t know either.

Kendra stopped dead in her tracks, stopped talkin’ and just looked at me. I felt dirty. Dirty on the inside. Kendra was cloaked in concern and somethin’ akin to curious.

“You alright?” she asked.

“I’m right as the mail, Dolcie…” I said as measured as possible.

I call her Dolcie now and again. It’s a reference to Dolcinea of Toboso from the book “The Adventures of Don Quixote.” It’s a silly thing on my end to say such a thing. She/Kendra has no idea what I’m talkin’ about when I say that stuff. But she knows it’s a good thing.

After I gathered my cool, I straightened out the throw rug. The moment passed and went to where ever moments like that go when they’re spent, and I went to do the dishes thing, as is my way.

Damn Rug.

~jL

