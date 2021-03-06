Welcome to University Place AngelCom IT

On Monday, Feb. 22, the City welcomed AngelCom IT Services to its list of new businesses, as the business held a ribbon cutting in celebration of opening its doors here in U.P. Mayor Caroline Belleci and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Worthington were in attendance, helping the owner, Jeremy Brabham, with the cutting of the ribbon.

AngelCom IT Services is a family-owned business, operating since 1986, which made the move into University Place in January, locating their new offices at 4111 Bridgeport Way West, Suite B. Welcome to AngelCom IT!