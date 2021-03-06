Steilacoom Speaker Series: Phil Raschke Presents – The Doolittle Raid – Fact v Fiction

Submitted by Emily Molina-SHMA Liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

Join the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, Friends of the Steilacoom Library, and the Pierce County Library for a free virtual talk on March 12th at 2 p.m. as local historian Phil Raschke presents: the Doolittle Raid, Fact vs Fiction.

Raschke is a retired military pilot who served in Vietnam. He holds a Masters degree in Mass Communications from the University of Tennessee. He formerly hosted the ‘Historical Phil’ radio show on KLAY radio for over 7 years, and lives in Lakewood.

Phil Raschke – Host of The Historical Phil Show.

Guests can sign up for the virtual Zoom presentation by registering here: calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/event/4922235