Local Workforce Board in search of WorkSource Pierce One-Stop Center Operator

Tacoma, WA – WorkForce Central announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) on March 3, 2021, seeking an individual or organization to serve as the One-Stop Operator for the WorkSource Pierce One-Stop Center. The selected bidder will collaborate with WorkSource Pierce system partners to provide seamless, comprehensive workforce services at the One-Stop Center for job seekers, workers, and businesses.

“We are looking for a servant leader,” said Shellie Willis, Senior Director of Systems Alignment at WorkForce Central. “The selected One-Stop Operator will work with WorkForce Central and One-Stop Center partners to create an integrated and productive space where excellent customer experience is the focus and center of all activity.”

The One-Stop Operator will provide operational oversight and functional leadership with a commitment to equity and access, partnership, orientation, diplomacy, unbiased approach with all stakeholders, and knowledge of local needs and resources.

Those interested in submitting a proposal will have an opportunity to ask questions regarding the RFP during a virtual Bidder’s Conference on March 18, 2021. The required Notification of Intent is due by March 31, 2021, and the Proposal Package is due by April 4, 2021.

The One-Stop Operator RFP and additional information are available to view on WorkForce Central’s website. Questions about the RFP can be emailed to procurement@workforce-central.org.