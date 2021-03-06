70 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Mar. 5

On March 5, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 168.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A man in his 90s from Puyallup.

Our totals are 36,734 cases and 473 deaths.

This week we added new dashboards to our data page that will give you a better picture of who is getting vaccinated in Pierce County. You can read more on our blog post.

Find more information on: