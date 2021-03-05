Thank You Volunteers for the Ivy Cutting in Farrells Marsh

The participation of 20 volunteers at the 28 February Parks/Trails work party was the second highest turnout we have had! It was especially gratifying to see adults bringing along the next generation of park stewards.

The results were good news for the park and bad news for the ivy, which is now either absent or dying in place on a number of trees on the eastern side of the park.

There is still more work to be done, so if you missed out, there will be future opportunities.

A huge THANK YOU to the 20 individuals who came and made a visible difference!