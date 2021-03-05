Join Tacoma Historical Society for our March 8 (7 pm) virtual meeting as we host a conversation between writer Anthea Karanasos Hubanks and retiree and book artist An Gates. THS Communications Manager Kim Davenport will interview the two women about their recent experience with capturing and sharing An’s oral history, as part of the “Telling the Stories of our Lives” project.

Learn more about Hubanks’ oral history project, and An’s life story, by visiting our Tales of Tacoma blog, where we have shared several oral histories resulting from the project.

Tune in on Tacoma Historical Society’s YouTube Channel, or on our Facebook page to watch the broadcast on Monday, March 8 at 7pm.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public programming.