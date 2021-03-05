Submitted by JustJim Endicott.

Have you wanted to plant a garden and grow some fresh food but you don’t have space in your yard or time to create a new garden bed? There are still a few 8′ x 4′ raised beds available at the Lakewood Community Garden (5504 112th St SW behind the First Baptist Church.

The garden can be accessed on Loch Lea from 112th). Each space is $20 for the year. Included are Tagro or compost which are scheduled for delivery on March 12th, water supplied by the First Baptist Church, and any desired help from 5 Lakewood residents that are certified Master Gardeners. The deadline to reserve a space is March 15th.

If interested, contact Lakewood Park’s Department’s Nikky York by phone (253.589.2489) or email (nyork@cityoflakewood.us) by March 15th.