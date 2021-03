The art contest hosted by the City of Lakewood in honor of the City’s 25th Anniversary was to have been decided by now. That winners will be announced on April 8. The contest is closed to new entries.

“We ended up getting over 70 entries from Gimhae which needed translating and it is taking time,” said Sally Martinez from the City of Lakewood’s Parks and Recreation department. “All entries are valued and will be used throughout the year for our 25th anniversary celebrations.”