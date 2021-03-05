The Suburban Times

Give it a Shot: An Important Reminder about COVID Vaccines

Reference the Phase Finder tool for details on who qualifies for each phase of the vaccination roll-out and how to make an appointment for your injection. Don’t wait. Vaccination is the best way to bring about the end to the pandemic.

