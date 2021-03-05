Coffee Chat and Change the world, March 8

Coffee Chat Guests often “graduate” to a full length interview on Swimming Upstream Radio Show. You’ll be able to hear an interview with our own Gina Carey on March 29 – anywhere you hear podcasts.

Here’s what’s coming up on Monday, March 8 at 9 am

Father Fred Tells it like it is – and this time he’ll be telling how to make Yeast dough and how it’s much easier that you think. Really.

Ruel Gaviola is a Tabletop Gaming Content Creator. He writes and broadcasts about the best board games. That you play on a Board. With other members of your family. Imagine.

Ruel Gaviola – Tabletop Gaming Content Creator – Ruel actually plays Board Games for a living. Remember when all of the Board Games in your house were Monopoly and maybe Candy Land? Now there are hundreds and Ruel tests them every week. He’ll show us the best games and how to play them.

Marjory Turner Hollman will finish her two-part series on how to find easy accessible walks, no matter where you live, and Jill Worthington will show us the pictues of the beautiful and unique Curran’s Orchard in University Place.

Anessa McLendon, Our Own Personal Chef will demonstrate a quick easy way to bake shamrock cinnamon rolls. O’Boy! Which is nearly sure to inspire me to tell you three things about St. Patrick you didn’t know. (Father Fred may want to do the honors here.)

Help Each Other an incredible Art Project by JB Daniel of Chicago.

I am often asked if we’ve changed the world yet with these programs and my answer is always, “Sure.”

Over the past four months we’ve met new people from all over the US and the UK. We’ve met more than 20 new resource people. That’s already a definite change that can go on as long as we let it. Sign up at www.mygenerationgap.com Questions? Dorothy@mygenerationgap.com