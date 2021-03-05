114 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Mar. 4

On March 4, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 182.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.
We confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A man in his 90s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.
Our totals are 36,678 cases and 470 deaths.
Yesterday we added new dashboards to our data page that will give you a better picture of who is getting vaccinated in Pierce County. You can read more on our blog post.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
- COVID19 vaccines.
- Childcare and Schools.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- How to gather with family safely.
