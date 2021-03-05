114 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Mar. 4

On March 4, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 182.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

Our totals are 36,678 cases and 470 deaths.

Yesterday we added new dashboards to our data page that will give you a better picture of who is getting vaccinated in Pierce County. You can read more on our blog post.

