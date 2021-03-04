PLU announces plans for a full return to campus this fall

By Zach Powers, PLU Marketing & Communications

Pacific Lutheran University has announced the intention to return to in-person learning for Fall 2021. The news was shared with campus last Friday in an email from President Allan Belton.

“Like every action we’ve undertaken as a community during the pandemic, this decision is being made in full consideration of public-health guidelines and community safety measures,” Belton wrote. “We’ll be proceeding with caution, and reserving the ability to change course as the situation requires. We’re continuing to consult with the Tacoma–Pierce County Health Department and other public-health resources, and following their guidance to ensure that our return to campus continues to prioritize safety above all.”

“The university’s Pandemic Recovery Planning Team has taken great care to put risk-mitigation strategies in place at PLU that will continue to serve us in the months ahead,” Belton continued. “COVID-19 case numbers, though still relatively high, are declining in the Puget Sound area. K-12 schools have begun to reopen statewide. And most recently, we’ve been encouraged by the release and deployment of multiple effective vaccines.”

Two weeks into its spring semester, PLU is currently providing both fully remote and “blended” courses (combining remote and on-campus learning). The university recently moved its Campus Status Dial to level four which allows for significantly more in-person instruction. In the past two months, PLU athletics have safely returned to competition, and plans are in the works to safely and responsibly expand rehearsal and performance opportunities for music, dance, and theatre students.

More information about PLU’s COVID-19 management and recovery plans can be found at plu.edu/coronavirus.