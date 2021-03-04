Curran Orchard Volunteers Needed…Tree Adoptions Still Available

Submitted by CORE.

Get some exercise and help out a local park! Pruning season is underway at the Curran Apple Orchard Park and volunteer help is needed to drag branches to the dumpsters.

Volunteers can come at their convenience (work gloves recommended).

Tarps are located in a bin outside of the barn. Volunteers can drag branches on the tarps to the dumpsters located near the barn and by the Brookside Drive entrance. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place. For more info, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or apples@curranappleorchard.com

Curran Orchard Tree Adoptions Still Available!

The Curran Orchard Tree Adoption program offers several options for people to enjoy this wonderful park!

Pruning Adoptions ($45 available through April) are a great choice for people who want to take care of their own tree which involves pruning, thinning, windfall pick up and harvesting in the fall! Pruning assistance is available online on our website or by appointment with trained volunteers.

Orchard Supporter Adoptions ($70) are perfect for people who want a tree but who desire volunteers to prune their tree. These adopters are responsible for thinning, windfall pick up and harvesting.

Tree varieties subject to availability include Gravenstein, Golden Delicious and MacIntosh.

All adoptions are for one harvest season. All adopters will receive a white name tag placed on their tree.

Beautiful personalized wooden signs are also available for an additional fee.

For adoption forms, please visit www.curranappleorchard.com