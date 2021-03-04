Author Timothy Ransom, PhD speaking about his book “For the Good of the Order”

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum are hosting Timothy Ransom, PhD speaking on his book “For the Good of the Order, the Braget Farm and Land Use in the Nisqually Valley”.

Told from the perspective of three generations of the Braget family who farmed the Nisqually property with a love and affinity for the land that reflected the agricultural background of their Norwegian ancestry; and the blood, sweat and tears they spilled there for almost 100 years.

Tim illustrates the difficulties American society has faced in balancing its needs for public and private lands and honoring those who have maintained our open spaces. In 2002, trying to protect his family’s legacy, Kenny Braget sold the farm to the Nisqually Tribe knowing they valued and shared his love of the land.

Please join us Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m., online Zoom webinar.

This free online presentation is open to the public

Zoom Meeting ID 897 7264 2811 passcode 773695

For more information please e-mail duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.