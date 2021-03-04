The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

64 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Mar. 3

By Leave a Comment

On March 3, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 187.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 70s from Parkland.

Our totals are 36,567 cases and 467 deaths.

Today, we’ve added new dashboards to our data page that will give you a better picture of who is getting vaccinated in Pierce County. 

Find more information on:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *