County Executive Bruce Dammeier will make his State of the County Address virtually, of course, on March 10 at Noon.

Dammeier will review the County’s challenges and successes in 2020. In addition, he will outline the steps the County is taking to help restart the economy, recover from the pandemic and reform the criminal justice system.

Ways to Watch:

Online: www.piercecountytv.org/live

Television: Comcast 22, Click 22/522 HD, Rainier Connect 20/513

PCTV Mobile App