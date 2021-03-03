Letter: Petition to Save the Beavers of the Farrell’s Marsh in Steilacoom

Submitted by Greg Alderete, Founder of Citizens for the Protection and Preservation of the Farrells Marsh.

Sadly, members of the group Citizens for the Protection and Preservation of Farrell’s Marsh Wildlife Preserve announce that Steilacoom Mayor Ron Lucas has again hired a trapper to kill the beaver family (nesting pair and three kits) so their dam can be destroyed. During the last year has chosen to not follow the expert advise of multiple environmental and wildlife experts against this cruel and unnecessary slaughter.

The optimal solution to live with the beaver is to place a small pipe in the dam at the optimal level of the pond, called a “Pond Leveler or Beaver Deceiver). Substantially more cost effective than $900 every year the Town pays the trapper. This will prevent flooding, keep the water level at an optimal habitat level while replenishing the aquifer. The beaver cannot compromise this system and will thrive as the marsh continues to provide for the fragile ecosystem while at the same time the removing contaminated street drainage (oil, pesticides, other heavy metals) before entering directly into the the Puget Sound.

Various type of kill traps

In the last year the Beaver have restored the marsh and amazingly wildlife and waterfowl, not seen in the marsh in decades, are returning. Several trails are flooded for now but alternate trails have been pioneered to work around this minor inconvenience until the water level goes down (May-June). Bring your Kayak and camera and enjoy the serenity of this spectacular wildness sanctuary.

Graphic Picture from the internet to demonstrate.

The trapper is using Conibear Kill Traps. These dangerous traps kill wildlife (racoons, blue heron, Canada Geese) indiscriminately. Since, there is no warning signage in the park visitors and their are a risk of stumbling on one of these traps and suffering serious injury. The mayor and trapper have refused to disclose where the traps are so be advised. If your dog happens upon one it could easily kill it. You have only a few seconds to remove it before your animal is strangled or drowned.

Farrells Marsh Western 62 Acre paradise

If you frequent the marsh I would encourage you to learn how to remove one of these traps from your pet or child. A quick search on the internet will demonstrate just how inhuman and lethal these traps are. The trapper has been given approval to remove the beaver by Mr. Lucas because he sees them as an imminent threat to several residents homes who live near the ineffective culvert drainage system the town has decided not to upgrade.

Citizens for the Protection and Preservation of Farrell’s Marsh Wildlife Preserve have created a Petition to Support the Beaver Family in Farrell Marsh.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.