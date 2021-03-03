Jonté Robinson appointed Sound Transit Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Jonté Robinson—a respected leader who is committed to ensuring Sound Transit’s projects, services, business opportunities and internal culture embrace people of all races and backgrounds—is Sound Transit’s new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

“Jonté has proven herself to be an influential voice on all aspects of civil rights, equity and inclusion,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “She is the right leader to advance the agency’s anti-racist efforts and will ensure we maintain momentum on this critically important issue for the communities we serve and our employees.”

Robinson has been with Sound Transit since 2015, most recently serving as the acting chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Prior to that, she helped establish the agency’s equal employment opportunity (EEO) program, lead our Title VI program and served as Deputy Director of Civil Rights.

In 2017, Sound Transit established the Office of EEO, Equity and Inclusion to oversee its EEO program, advance equity initiatives across the agency and create a culture of inclusion. Last year, the agency’s Title VI and DBE/Small Business programs joined the office to create the Office of Civil Rights, Equity and Inclusion.

Key priorities for Robinson include leading Sound Transit’s anti-racist strategy focused on economic development opportunities, career development, community partnerships and accountability.

“My vision for Sound Transit in my role as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer is to create equitable opportunities for our employees, community and passengers, as well as ensure the inclusion of disadvantaged and small businesses in our capital program. We will accomplish this by proactively breaking down barriers that have historically perpetuated racism, inequities and discrimination.”

Prior to joining Sound Transit, Robinson was the Title VI Coordinator and a human resource consultant with the Washington State Department of Transportation. She provided EEO, diversity and affirmative action consultation to regional directors and other senior leaders across the state. Robinson earlier worked at the Washington State Department of Personnel as a leadership and professional development program manager. She is a veteran of the United States Army.

Robinson earned a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Chapman University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration from the University of Hawaii. She and her husband founded the Healing Hands Community Development Corporation to provide resources, personal development, and empowerment to members of the community who are under-served.