Councilmember Patti Belle Sworn into Office

At the March 1, 2021 Lakewood City Council meeting newly appointed Councilwomen Patti Belle was sworn into office. Belle was sworn in by City of Kent Mayor Dana Ralph.

On February 22, 2021 the Lakewood City Council appointed Belle as Councilmember to represent Position 5 on the City Council. Belle was born and raised in Port Orchard, Washington and has lived in Pierce County for more than two decades and has called Lakewood home since 2018.

Councilmember Belle first entered the communications and marketing industry over 20 years ago. After more than 8 years with the Tacoma News Tribune, she moved on to the public sector where she joined the City of Kent. Currently working in the Office of Kent Mayor Dana Ralph as a manager on the City communications team, she has led national, award-winning visual communications and marketing teams in both the public and private sectors. She has served on the City of Lakewood Art’s Commission for 2 years and continues to work with a variety of freelance clients.

In addition to her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Pacific Lutheran University, Councilmember Belle also holds a Project Management Certificate from the University of Washington and is a member of NATOA and WATOA (National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors/Washington Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors). While working for the McClatchy Company, she also facilitated and trained staff as a diversity educator.

As a Lakewood City Councilmember, Belle will do her part to partner with others, and deliver results for the people that rely on Lakewood’s services and programs, and legislate in a way that considers what’s best for all of its residents. She will focus on continuing to expand Lakewood’s economic base to not only increase local government revenue but create more local jobs and work to ensure Parks and Human Services programming stays healthy and supported. Lastly, she will continue to proactively communicate to residents what the City is doing to uphold the reputation of being transparent and accessible.

Councilmember Belle and her husband Ron have been married since 2010 and have one daughter.