Community Health Plan of Washington Deepens its Pierce County Connection

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) has appointed Joe Contris as the organization’s Regional Manager of Integrated Managed Care in Pierce County. In this position, Contris will act as a liaison to local organizations to ensure the region receives the highest quality-coordinated care for its members. Contris began in his new role on February 8.

“At CHPW, we believe in the power of community and value the local partnerships that allow us to support all aspects of our members’ health and well-being,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington and Community Health Network of Washington. “Joe’s 30 years of experience working in Pierce County and deep ties to the community makes him a tremendous asset as we continuously improve our ability to support peoples’ health through community-based care. Joe is well-equipped to be an advocate for and coordinator of quality care in the region.”

In the role of Regional Manager for Pierce County, Contris serves as CHPW’s “boots on the ground” for coordination among health care and community-based organizations. He ensures that CHPW is working with regional entities to advance whole person care (physical and behavioral health as well as social service supports) and equity for CHPW members.

Contris brings strong expertise working with local behavioral health and whole-person care providers. Prior to joining CHPW, he was the Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Services with Metropolitan Development Council where he was responsible for the operations and direction of the Evaluation and Treatment unit, the Withdrawal Management Center and the outpatient Behavioral Health services program. He has also served as the Associate Director of Clinical Services for Optum Pierce Behavioral Health Organization, the Associate Vice President of Behavioral Health Services at CHI Franciscan Health System, and Program Director at the Kwawachee Counseling Center of the Puyallup Tribal Health Authority.

“I’m very pleased to be part of CHPW’s team as we deepen our involvement in Pierce County,” said Contris. “CHPW is doing vital work to support residents’ health and well-being, and has consistently served as a committed partner dedicated to ensuring that all communities have access to quality healthcare.”

Contris joins the organization as it returns to providing its Medicaid (Apple Health) services in Pierce County for 2021. He joins CHPW’s growing regional leadership team across the state, which provides the organization with a stronger pulse on the unique needs of each community it serves, as well as offering members on the-ground support.

About CHPW

Founded in 1992 by a network of community and migrant health centers (CHCs) in Washington State, Community Health Plan of Washington is a community-governed, not-for-profit health plan formed to help coordinate care and advocate for people who were not being served by traditional insurance companies. The mission of CHPW is to deliver accessible managed care services that meet the needs and improve the health of Washington communities and to make managed care participation beneficial for community-responsive providers. CHPW serves approximately 250,000 members through Medicaid (income-based program called Apple Health in WA) and Medicare (age and disability-based program) across the State. CHPW connects members to various physical, behavioral and social support services, and reinvests its profit back into the CHCs to help them deliver better care to all people. CHPW also seeks to identify and address health disparities and inequities, while coordinating services within a broader population health framework. Its parent, Community Health Network of Washington, serves nearly one million individuals across Washington through its CHC network sites, and now offers Cascade Select on the health exchange. To learn more, visit chpw.org or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.