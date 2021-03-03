Caring for Kids at Work

Caring for Kids continues to work every day to provide basic needs to kids and families in our community. To make life a little happier we have distributed wonderful hardback Disney books.

The books even have silver around the outside of the pages and they are valued at $17. We only paid $1 per book from First Book. This is to celebrate Read Across America. Every kindergartener, Headstart and ECEAP child in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place School Districts received one of these books.

Disney Book

Caring for Kids Angels had been one of our fundraisers for years. With fundraising being an issue, we are back in business. We have a variety of themed angels including sports, holiday, celebrate diversity, school, red hat, everyday and the list goes on. There are three skin colors and all hair colors. They are handmade and we have sold thousands all over the country. The angels are only $5. If you would like to buy or help us sell angels, we would love your support. Order your angels now!

Angels

We will be having an online auction this year. The preview will start on March 30th and 31st and bidding will begin on April 1st. The idea was another change we had to make, but we do what we have to do to continue our important work. More information on the auction will be posted soon.

Please contact us at carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777