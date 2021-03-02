The Zoom Book Doctors

We’re half way through our first six month series. Are you making any progress? Of course you are.

Time for a mid-course correction. Is your work progressing? If not, this is the time to ask some questions. And it is definitely the time to brag if you’ve had successes. The next meeting will take place March 4 at 2 pm.

Speaking of that, one of our past experts, Allen Klein, will pop in to share some big success with us.

This month, Three working writers inspect your feet to be sure they’re on the right path to success.

Joella Oldfield

After tenderly cherishing BETTER THAN I DESERVE the book she wrote with her father, famed western artist Fred Oldfield (from his journals and diaries), the book is finished. Joella will tell you she plans to be sure the book is finally ready to greet the world.

Jenn Cuschcoff

Jenn modestly says that she’s a self taught graphic designer who learned how to cut and paste fancy via the internet. She promises “I can offer some back door intel. Or warn writers what not to do.”

Jenn will offer suggestions for creating picture books and children’s books.

Be sure to ask her about her adventures mailing her enchanting fable Blaze of Dragons.

Dr. Richard Himmer

Rediscovering the Power of Words

Discover the difference between wanting to write and being a writer

Inviting the reader’s imagination to ignite

Dr. Richard Himmer creates a terrific online newsletter, The Himmer Institute, to keep in touch with his clients. It’s the one you can’t resist reading – and he’ll give tips on how to produce a newsletter that will keep your readers coming back for more. And better yet, you’ll sell books.

