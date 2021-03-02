Obituary Notices – March 2, 2021

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Margarete Brannock; Aleksandr Romanovich Vlasovets.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Gloria Harris.
Powers Funeral Home: Errol E Thor; Christopher Houck.
Week’s Dryer Mortuary: Donna Eileen Folsom.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
