Fort Steilacoom Park All-Access Playground Update

LAKEWOOD – On March 1 the community began to see some changes occurring in and around the adventure playground at Fort Steilacoom Park. The playground was designed by local youth and built by thousands of volunteers in just over a week. That was 15 years ago.

How time flies when you’re having fun! Most playgrounds have a life cycle of 10 years so we will be updating the toddler area and creating an All Abilities play area in the same location.

The City’s goal is to create an amazing inclusive area that fits into the theme and design of the current playground but meets the ADA access and sensory needs of anyone with physical limitations who wants to come play. At an inclusive playground, children (and adults) of all abilities can interact with each other and do what everyone wants to do: PLAY!

If a child has special needs, they will find a space to use and explore and if a parent has mobility issues, they can still come and play with their children at the park. On Monday we’ll be removing some of the original toddler area features.

We’ll be replacing and sprucing up other areas in the playground and the new equipment will be delivered and installed later in the month. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we ensure a safe and amazing playground is available to all.