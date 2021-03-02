Commerce Street closed between I-705 and Theater District Station for track installation

Crews will start the track installation on Commerce Street from I-705 to the crosswalk north of the Theater District Station as soon as Tuesday, March 2. Commerce St. will be closed in both directions from I-705 to the crosswalk for about one month. Access to driveways and parking garages/lots will be maintained. To enter driveways or parking lots, please go north on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. From I-705, the detour is north on Stadium Way to Broadway, Tacoma Ave. or St. Helens or to take an earlier exit (City Center exit).

Crews continue installing track at the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Division Avenue intersection. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Kaiser Permanente, please follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. or MLK Jr. Way north to S. 3rd St. To access Jackson Hall, follow MLK Jr. Way south from Division Ave. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

As part of the track installation on MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 9th Street, the contractor will do two concrete pours this week. Crews will pour concrete around the rail at S. 9th St. on Tuesday, March 2 and then from S. 8th St. to S. 7th St. on Thursday, March 4.

In other areas, the contractor is installing the concrete pad for the traction power substation on N. 2nd St. as well as more Link power poles along the route, including near Tacoma General.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 2nd Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of March 1

Where

Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure.

N. 2nd Street from I Street to the alley – northbound lane closure.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to J St – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to 6th Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.