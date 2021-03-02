Cocina Mexicana Restaurant Review

How could you not love bacon wrapped shrimp? Peg ordered it and we all sampled. Yes, we all loved the bacon wrapped shrimp at Cocina Mexicana. Officially she ordered Camarones Apretalados – fried prawns wrapped in a bacon on a bed of bell peppers topped with melted white cheese.

A number of years ago we visited the Funky Iguana on South Cedar and 38th Street . . . frequently. The food was good and the prices were great. We took grandkids there . . . we had family parties there and we even treated our clients to special “thank you” dinners with live entertainment there. They would close the restaurant for our private parties. Unfortunately, they closed. Diners liked the people and the food, but there just weren’t enough of them.

Cocina Mexicana is now in the same location. The people are nice, the interior is less funky, but very nicely decorated. The waitress was exceedingly nice and the food was excellent. All three of us loved the Modelo dark beer with the rock salt on the rim.

Cousin Lindy, ordered the Ceviche de Camaron – Prawns cooked/marinated in lime with onions, tomato, cilantro and jalapeno served with tostadas. Ceviche always taste so fresh and without cooking oil it’s usually pretty healthy. It was excellent.

I simply ordered tacos. I’m guessing street tacos. Two small tortillas with chewy fried pork . . . it resembled the texture of bacon. I liked them . . . very much. I would order them again. I asked for two. Next time I’ll ask for the full compliment of three. The little salad was excellent as were the re-fried beans. Lime juice enlivens everything. The salsa was spicey, but not overly . . . well, for me, anyway. Peg sampled, but one chip with dip was enough for her.

Dinner with two cold Modelo dark beers and tip was $80.00, and worth it.

Visit the Cocina Mexicana website here – ordercocinamexicanarestaurant.com/

