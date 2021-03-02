85 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Mar. 1

On March 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 191.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor area.

On Feb. 27, we confirmed 84 cases. On Feb. 28, we confirmed 74 cases. Our totals are 36,428 cases and 466 deaths.

