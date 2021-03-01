Two Ways to Participate in the Annual Champions for Youth (Virtual) Breakfast

The Champions for Youth Breakfast is a community celebration and fundraiser for Communities In Schools of Lakewood, held virtually this year on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM.

We may not be able to come together in person this year, but our students and families need your support now more than ever.

Register (for FREE) and learn more about the March 31st Champions for Youth Breakfast including the option to purchase a Breakfast Box with a choice of coffee or make-at-home mimosa kit!

The breakfast is an opportunity to come together as a community, hear directly from students and to learn about our work supporting students in school and beyond.

Join the community of support by adding your voice to our community video to be shared during the breakfast with a message of why you care about supporting students and a message of hope for Lakewood students and educators. Video contributions encouraged by March 10th!

Can’t make it to the event?

Please still share the invitation to your network! You can also make a donation anytime at www.lakewoodcis.org/donate or to:

CISL

10828 Gravelly Lake Drive SW Suite 104

Lakewood, WA 98499