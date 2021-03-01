Steilacoom Town Council March 2 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 2 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81447241894
- Executive Session
- Qualifications for Public Office RCW 42.30.110 paragraph (1) (h)
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of February 16, 2021
- Approval of Payroll Checks #115385 – #115391 in the amount of $160,232.72
- Approval of Claims Checks #115421 – #115465 in the amount of $557,791.58
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Sale of Property at 1100 Diggs Street (AB 3053)
- Action Items
- Animal Control Regulations (AB 3049) (Ordinance 1635)
- Sale of Property at 1100 Diggs Street (AB 3053)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
