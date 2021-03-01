Steilacoom Town Council March 2 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 2 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81447241894

Executive Session Qualifications for Public Office RCW 42.30.110 paragraph (1) (h)

Call to Order and Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Consent Agenda Minutes of February 16, 2021 Approval of Payroll Checks #115385 – #115391 in the amount of $160,232.72 Approval of Claims Checks #115421 – #115465 in the amount of $557,791.58 Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Public Hearing Sale of Property at 1100 Diggs Street (AB 3053) Action Items Animal Control Regulations (AB 3049) (Ordinance 1635) Sale of Property at 1100 Diggs Street (AB 3053) Reports Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council