Promising Futures: Evergreen fifth grader Derick Rivera-Cruz

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Evergreen Elementary School fifth grader Derick Rivera-Cruz.

He was born in Texas and grew up in Florida before moving with his family to Joint Base Lewis-McChord last year. He enjoyed seeing snow for the first time when the winter storm hit western Washington earlier this month. He used the opportunity to go sledding down a hill near his house.

Derick’s favorite subject is math. He likes numbers, but he also enjoys working on his math homework with his dad. “I used to not be so good at math,” he said. “But my dad helps me and I like spending time with him. I’m pretty good at math now.”

His teachers highlight the optimism he brings to the classroom every day. “He has a positive mentality that is contagious for everyone he is around,” said Evergreen fifth-grade teacher Brianne Caviness. “He brings an atmosphere of compassion and acceptance that contributes to the classroom community.”

For his career, Derick wants to be a lawyer so he can “fight for what is right.”