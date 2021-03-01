Pothole repair brings overnight lane and ramp closures in DuPont

This week, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will take advantage of dry weather at night to make asphalt repairs on northbound Interstate 5 near DuPont.

9 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 3

Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close

Two right lanes of northbound I-5 near Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close

Travelers who use the Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will follow a detour using southbound I-5 to exit 118 at Center Drive, then return north on I-5.

Additional overnight lane and ramp closures for the nearby I-5 Steilacoom-DuPont Rd to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project can be found on the Pierce and Thurston County travel planner webpage.

Travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.