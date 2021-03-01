Join the weekly conversation with co-hosts Renata Dunkle and William Rainen about the New Normal: Exploring Infinite Possibilities. You can tune in at VTRadioUniversal.com or Facebook and call in at 253-777-8864 on Wednesdays 2-3 pm.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
