2nd Ave NW temporary closure

Closure of 2nd Avenue Northwest between 5th and 6th Streets Northwest in Puyallup.
When
Starting as early as Monday, March 1st, and lasting through Friday, March 5th.
Closure hours are 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Where
2nd Avenue Northwest between 5th and 6th Streets Northwest. (See map.)
More
- Closure is needed to install a utility structure for the future garage.
- Signed detours will be in place.
- Crews are following strict COVID-19 health and safety practices.
- As described in previous alerts:
- 3rd Avenue Northwest between 5th and 6th Streets has closed permanently
- Several sidewalks are closed through early 2022, including:
- North side of 3rd Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets
- East side of 6th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues
- West side of 5th Street between the railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue
